France just dispatched the largest aircraft carrier in the EU to help fight ISIS

France just dispatched the European Union’s largest aircraft carrier to bolster efforts to destroy the Islamic State’s operations.

The Charles de Gaulle — roughly the length of three football fields — left for the Middle East on Wednesday. It’s carrying 20 planes, which will nearly triple France’s firepower in the region. The warship is also nuclear-powered.

France started carrying out massive airstrikes against ISIS in Syria on Sunday evening after the Paris attacks on Friday.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Adam Banicki

