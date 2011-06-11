France Faces Fines Of $24.6 Million For Improper Treatment Of Hamsters

Photo: wikimedia commons

Europe’s highest court ruled Thursday that France did not do enough to protect the Great Hamsters of Alsace, the last wild hamster species in Western Europe (via The New York Times).The European Court of Justice said that France should pay the European Commission $24.6 million as a penalty for not acting decisively enough on the hamster issue, under the 1992 conservation of natural habitats and of wild fauna and flora act.



You can read the full text of the hamster decision here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.