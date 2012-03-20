A 2-Minute Guide To The Upcoming French Elections

The French presidential elections are upon us again — here’s what you need to know.



The Basics

Held every five years, the President of France is elected by “direct universal suffrage”, which means he or she is elected directly by the people, according to the government’s website. A person can only serve two terms as president (meaning at worst there’s only 4 more years of Sarkozy).

In order to be eligible to stand for the election, candidates must not only be at least 23 years old and a citizen of France, but must also have the support (in the form of signatures) of a minimum of 500 elected officials from at least 30 departments, with no more than 10 per cent from the same department — a fact that almost killed Marine Le Pen’s candidacy before it even started.

A number of potential candidates had to drop out of the race because they couldn’t get the required number of signatures in time. What began as a competition between more than 16 candidates has now been officially whittled down to 10, according to France 24.

Remember: There are two rounds

The presidential elections generally take place over two rounds. If a candidate gets an absolute majority of the votes in the first round (April 22), the second round becomes redundant and the winner is declared elected.

But if no candidate achieves this in the first round, as is often the case, a second round (May 6) takes place two weeks later: a run-off between the two candidates who won the most votes in the first round.

This is important — if voting goes to the second round, many Le Pen voters might feel compelled to vote for Sarkozy rather than Hollande, for example.

