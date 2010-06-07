This Is The Most Worrisome CDS Spike Of Them All

It’s one thing to see Spain’s 5-year credit default swap spread soaring to record long-term highs, as shown below in a chart from Bespoke… markets are concerned about their near-term financial situation.



Hungary’s CDS spread is also soaring now, given revelations that their budget problems could be worse than previously disclosed…

But the scariest CDS spike has been for France. France and Germany are the Eurozone’s two core nations expected to bail out the others… but France’s creditworthiness (as judged by the CDS market) has been rapidly deteriorating lately.

