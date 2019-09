Because air-brushed magazine covers make people feel like they’re not skinny enough and this could possibly lead to eating disorders, French law-makers are considering a law that would force magazines to disclose when and how they’ve modified their photographs.



[via unburyingthelead]

Photo: Jezebel

