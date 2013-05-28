French Consumer Confidence Is One Of The Ugliest Charts We've Seen In A Long Time

Hoo boy. It’s hard to recall the last time we came across a chart as abjectly ugly as this chart of French Consumer Confidence.



It was put together by Vincent Flasseur of Reuters Datastream, and it shows Consumer Confidence vs. GDP. Confidence is at an all-time low.

ReutersThere’s a widespread sense that the French economy is deteriorating and becoming more peripheral-like. The new President Francois Hollande is wildly unpopular, which is not surprising at all when you look at a chart like this.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.