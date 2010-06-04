Sovereign CDS Blow Higher In France, Austria, Germany, And UK

CDS contracts on French sovereign debt now cost more than the same contracts on UK debt, though Britain doesn’t look much better. This sharp move could reflect worries over the French bank Societe Generale’s potential overexposure to derivatives contracts.



Austria looks a serious worry as well, potentially over its links to Eastern European economies.

Germany is also spiking.

From CMA Datavision:

