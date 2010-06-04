Sovereign CDS Blow Higher In France, Austria, Germany, And UK

Gregory White

CDS contracts on French sovereign debt now cost more than the same contracts on UK debt, though Britain doesn’t look much better. This sharp move could reflect worries over the French bank Societe Generale’s potential overexposure to derivatives contracts.

Austria looks a serious worry as well, potentially over its links to Eastern European economies.

Germany is also spiking.

From CMA Datavision:

European Sovereign CDS 64

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.