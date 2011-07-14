Today is the biggest national holiday in France, which occurs each year on July 14th.



People in the US call it “Bastille Day.”

It is NOT “Bastille Day.”

The storming of the Bastille Day happened on July 14th 1789. The National Holiday celebrates the Fête de la Fédération, which occured on July 14th 1790.

It’s an important distinction.

The storming of the Bastille, though symbolic, was an event of no importance, a show of division. The Fête de la Fédération was a formal celebration of the unity of the French people.

It’s like if we French people referred to your Independence Day as “Constitution Day” or “Football Day.” It’s not! It’s Independence Day!

Today is not Bastille Day. It’s the French National Holiday.

Thanks.

