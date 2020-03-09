France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 people over coronavirus concerns, with exceptions for protests and public transit

Reuters A woman wears a protective mask in light of the coronavirus outbreak in China as she walks at the Trocadero esplanade in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris

Amid the spread of the coronavirus, gatherings of more than 1,000 people will be banned in France, the fifth most impacted country by COVID-19.

French Minister of Health Olivier Véran announced the ban Sunday as 1,126 have tested positive for the virus so far with 19 dead.

The ban will have exceptions for gatherings or events “useful to the country,” such as public transportation and protests.

As France confirms 1,126 coronavirus and 19 deaths, gatherings of more than 1,000 people in the country are being banned, French Minister of Health Olivier Véran announced Sunday.

Véran made the announcement Sunday with a caveat for events “useful to the nation,” such as protests and taking public transportation.

The health minister added that a list will be assembled on what sorts of events will fall under that exception, according to French newspaper Le Monde.

Ahead of the new order, two members of the French National Assembly have tested positive for the virus so far.

Elsewhere in France, schools have been closed as further measures are being taken to hinder the spread of coronavirus.

