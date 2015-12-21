France will start sending people to jail for hiring models who are too skinny

The French parliament adopted a new law Thursday that effectively bans excessively thin models as part of a healthcare legislation.

Under this new law, models will need a doctor’s note certifying that they’re healthy before they can be hired.

The penalty for employers who break this law is a $81,000 fine and six months in jail.

The law also requires advertisers to note when models have been retouched in photos. Failing to do so will result in a $32,000 fine.

The goal is to discourage the dissemination of unhealthy body types in the fashion industry, as up to 40,000 people in France suffer from anorexia, according to the Atlantic.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Kristen Griffin

