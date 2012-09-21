FRANCE BANS ALL MUSLIM PROTESTS

François Hollande

Photo: John Gress/Getty Images

French interior minister Manuel Valls just confirmed that no protests would be allowed over the Mohammed cartoons, according to Reuters.“There will be strictly no exceptions. Demonstrations will be banned and broken up,” he said.



Think that’ll pacify the 10 per cent of France who are Muslims?

France has already closed 20 embassies around the world in fear of backlash. Too bad it cannot outlaw protests in these countries.

Meanwhile you’ve got to respect the Iranian riot police standing guard outside their French embassy.

Don’t miss: The French Are Having Serious Regrets About François Hollande >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.