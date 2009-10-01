France Announces $2 Billion Electric Car Plan

France is going to spend €1.5 billion, or about $2.2 billion installing a network of charging stations for electric cars, the Wall Street Journal reports.



Not only will the government start funding these stations, it will also mandate them. All offices will have to have at least one charging station by 2015, and new apartment complexes will have to have one in their parking lots starting in 2012.

This is a big win for Carlos Ghosn, CEO of Renault/Nissan. Renault will be building battery packs in France, with some aid from the French government. The Journal says it’s building a new factory west of Paris, and the government is paying for 1/6 of the plant.

The batteries Renault builds will go to its electrics, and will also go to Peugot’s electric line up.

The French government wants to have 100,000 electrics on the road by 2015. This move will make that goal much more feasible.

