FRANCE: Here's Why We Need To Bomb Libya

France has emerged as the most vocal proponent of military intervention, becoming the unlikely champion of people like Glenn Beck.French foreign minister Alain Juppé issued this argument for airstrikes in a blog post titled “Our honour “[roughly translated]:



It is not enough to proclaim, as did almost all the major democracies that “Gaddafi must go.” We must give ourselves the means to effectively assist those who took up arms against his dictatorship.

Legal and financial sanctions agreed by the United Nations and the European Union are useful. But we know they only give results after several months. Now it is urgent.

Only the threat of use of force can stop Gaddafi. It is by bombing with dozens of planes and helicopters that are at his disposal, the positions of the rebels that Libyan dictator has shifted the balance. We can neutralize his air assets in targeted strikes. This is what France and Great Britain offer for two weeks. There are two conditions: to obtain a mandate from the Security Council of UN, the only source of international law regarding the use of force to act not only supported but also the effective participation of Arab countries. This second condition is being fulfilled: several Arab countries have assured us they would participate. France, with Great Britain and Lebanon come to table, in New York on the draft resolution that would give us the mandate expected. The President of the Republic and the British Prime Minister just solemnly call Council members to consider and adopt it.

It has often happened in our contemporary history that weak democracies leaves the field open to dictatorships. It’s not too late to lie to that rule. This will be the honour of France have tried everything to get there.

(Via The Guardian)



