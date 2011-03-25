Incredible Footage Follows Libyan Rebels Into Battle

France 24 has published an incredible 10-minute video following the Libyan rebels into battle in Brega, filmed several weeks ago.
One rebel says — in translated dialogue — “We’re not just asking Qadaffi to leave anymore. We want him to hang by his neck until he’s dead.”
In battle another rebel says: “Ibrahim, don’t be an idiot! You’re wasting ammunition. Give me the rocket launcher.”
