Incredible Footage Follows Libyan Rebels Into Battle

France 24 has published an incredible 10-minute video following the Libyan rebels into battle in Brega, filmed several weeks ago.



One rebel says — in translated dialogue — “We’re not just asking Qadaffi to leave anymore. We want him to hang by his neck until he’s dead.”

In battle another rebel says: “Ibrahim, don’t be an idiot! You’re wasting ammunition. Give me the rocket launcher.”

