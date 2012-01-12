WATCH: Iowa's Basketball Coach Flipped Out And Spiked A Chair Into The Court During A Timeout

Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery didn’t appreciate his team laying an egg last night in a 95-61 loss to Michigan State.



After McCaffery was given a technical midway through the second half, he stormed onto the floor to shout at the officials. When he got back to his team’s huddle, he turned into a maniac, unloading on his player and eventually slamming a chair into the court in a not-so-subtle homage to Bobby Knight.

Here’s the video of the chair-tossing (via Big Lead Sports):

And here’s the longer version where you get the full build up:

