Fraggle, Farscape on iTunes (AAPL)

Rejoice, nerds and puppet fans! The Jim Henson Company announced today that it will be making its entire catalogue of television shows and films available on Apple’s iTunes, starting with the first season of “Farscape” and “Fraggle Rock”. Stay dour, Muppets fans! Disney owns the rights to Henson’s most famous creation — The Muppet Show — , so this deal doesn’t mean that you get Kermit on your iPod. (Though you should, since Steve Jobs is Apple’s shareholder.)

The Jim Henson Company is working with New York based New Video on this venture. The first seasons of Fraggle and Farscape are available for download right now, the rest of the series will be available in the coming months.

Now, dance your cares away:



