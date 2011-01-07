Anatomy Of A Fraudclosure -- Florida AG Reveals How It's Done

Photo: Florida Office of the Attorney General

The mortgage fraud perpetrated on American citizens may be more obvious than realised.We’re highlighted here several cases of alleged fraud brought to our attention in a presentation from the office of Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.



They include examples like that of Linda Green, whose name appears in a variety of different styles. Another example: Cheryl Samons, a notary, whose “signature” appears on a variety of documents, sometimes written when she was “out of town,” sometimes merely “stamped” by someone else.

What’s obvious is that companies involved in the mortgage industry, like American Home Mortgage Inc. and Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., did not follow rules and engaged in robo-signing activities.

It’s indiscretions like these that hit Bank of America, PNC, Citi, and JPMorgan and forced states to put a stop to foreclosures.

