Anatomy Of A Fraudclosure -- Florida AG Reveals How It's Done

Gregory White
Attorney General Florida Presentation Foreclosure

Photo: Florida Office of the Attorney General

The mortgage fraud perpetrated on American citizens may be more obvious than realised.We’re highlighted here several cases of alleged fraud brought to our attention in a presentation from the office of Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

They include examples like that of Linda Green, whose name appears in a variety of different styles. Another example: Cheryl Samons, a notary, whose “signature” appears on a variety of documents, sometimes written when she was “out of town,” sometimes merely “stamped” by someone else.

What’s obvious is that companies involved in the mortgage industry, like American Home Mortgage Inc. and Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., did not follow rules and engaged in robo-signing activities.

It’s indiscretions like these that hit Bank of America, PNC, Citi, and JPMorgan and forced states to put a stop to foreclosures.

First, the story of Linda Green.

Hmm, those two signatures don't look alike.

And this one looks completely different too.

And yet another variation on, well, not the norm.

Side by side, nothing looks alike from Linda.

That is the question, isn't it?

Seems Linda gets around...

Another signature creative, Scott Anderson.

Still another...

Someone's having a laugh.

Or several.

Now that's just a bit too much.

The future of mortgages.

Nobody signed this one.

Someone managed to run a stamp over this.

Another example of a stamp.

This can't be legal.

And then there is the case of Cheryl Samons.

Who's signature would often appear.

A signature that was allegedly stamped or copied without her being present.

Who's staff has testified to stamping it.

Read about it here >

Or writing it when she was away.

Read about it here >

Now, how is this foreclosure mess going to hit home in 2011?

Here's what Chris Whalen thinks is in store for the next year >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.