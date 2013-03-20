SHALE BOOM: Why Fracking Is An Economic Game-Changer That Can't Be Overhyped

There remains controversy over just how long America’s current energy boom will last.



Some, like University of Chicago professor Raymond Pierrehumbert argue we are totally overlooking the rapid depletion rate of shale oil and gas wells. This is among other signs of a slowdown.

But there are plenty of experts who would argue such notions are off the mark.

Using data from the Energy Information Administration and Canadian energy consultancy ITG, we have put together what we think is a comprehensive review of the American shale story. Ultimately, we think that you’ll conclude that “Saudi America” is real and here to stay.

