Why Shale Fracking Is An Economic Game-Changer That Cannot Be Overhyped

Photo: westvillagebob / Flickr

Yesterday, we published a presentation by oil analyst Arthur Berman suggesting the potential of fracking to extract fossil fuels buried in shale rock has been way overhyped.But there are many who would argue that the assumptions Berman makes are off the mark.



Using data from the Energy Information Administration and Canadian energy consultancy ITG, we have put together the counter-argument to Berman’s thesis.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.