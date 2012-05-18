Fracking Could Poison Your Next Beer

Photo: Flickr

At least one prominent craft brewer has major concerns over the lack of regulations on fracking — the consequences of which could poison your next beer.Speaking with Mother Jones magazine, Steve Hindy, the founder of Brooklyn Brewery, is confident in his assessment of the risk posed by toxic fracking chemicals. The prevalence of benzene, methanol and ethylene glycol — an active ingredient in anti-freeze — could contaminate the New York City tap water which Brooklyn Brewery uses in its brewing process.



“I’ve always thought of the New York City water system as being one of the eight wonders of the world,” Hindy says. The city’s watershed is the largest unfiltered water supply in the U.S.

“The idea that we would allow a practice like hydro-fracking, which could possibly destroy that system, is criminal,” Hindy continues.

While the State of New York has promised to ban high-volume fracking from where the city sources water, there are still major concerns over loose regulations in neighbouring Pennsylvania, which could leave aquifers and buffer zones vulnerable to toxic chemicals.

More from Brooklyn Brewery on fracking in the video below, courtesy of Mother Jones‘ Climate Desk:

