More Bad News For Natural Gas: An Accident In Pennsylvania Is Pouring Toxic Fracking Fluid Into A River

A natural gas accident has occurred in Bradford County, Pennsylvania, with toxid fluid spilling all around the site, according to 16 WNEP (via Desmosblog).The accident happened when a well exploded near the surface of a natural gas facility. The well is operated by Chesapeake Energy, and fracking operations were occurring at the time.



Fracking materials have spilled into a local creek nearby, which flows into the Susquehanna River, according to The Daily Review.

Fracking is a process used to allow the flow of oil or gas from an underground site freely to the surface. The process involves controlled explosions, and the use of certain chemicals. The chemicals in fracking fluid have the potential to cause cancer.

Environmentalists are strongly opposed to fracking, and in New Jersey are pushing for limits on new Pennsylvania and New York fracking venues that would impact the Delaware River, which flows through the state. The Delaware River Basin Commission, in charge of rules on fracking in the region, may be swayed by the sharp opposition to fracking and the recent accident in Pennsylvania, to limit sites.

The event has had no impact on Chesapeake energy shares, which are up more than the broader market, 2.75%, and natural gas prices are higher.

