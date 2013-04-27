A Horse Named After A Controversial Oil Drilling Method Will Run In The Kentucky Derby

Frac Daddy/FacebookWhat do you call your horse if you made your millions in the oil business?



Frac Daddy, of course.

But it’s one thing to have your cheekily named mare toil in obscurity.

It’s another to have the whole world watch it run for the roses.

Montana oil men Carter Stewart and Ken Schlenker will see their three-year-old thoroughbred in the Kentucky Derby after it recently placed in the Arkansas Derby, pushing the steed over the race’s minimum points threshold, the Billings Gazette reports (via Fuel Fix).

From the Gazette:

Stewart and Schlenker haven’t been partners in the racing industry for very long, but they’ve been friends for a long time and have worked together for years on oilfield projects.

“Ken and I kind of consider this horse, named Frac Daddy with all the fracking going on, as a tribute to the oilfield workers of America,” Stewart said.

Early odds have the horse at 45-1. The race is May 4.

