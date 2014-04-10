Foxtel Wrote An Angry Open Letter To People Who Pirated 'Game Of Thrones'

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Are you one of the thousands of heathens who downloaded the season premiere of Game Of Thrones this week? If so, Foxtel is upset with you, and it’s taken to the internet to voice its displeasure.

Foxtel’s head of corporate affairs, Bruce Meagher, took to the internet today to explain how “superior” the company’s catch-up offering is, despite the fact that users don’t get to keep the episodes in the subscription as they might on a Google Play or an iTunes purchase. It’s also more expensive for what you get in terms of sound and video quality.

Read more on Gizmodo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.