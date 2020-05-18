Foxtel is launching its new streaming service, reportedly named Binge, on May 25

Foxtel’s new streaming service is launching on May 25.

While the service has reportedly been called “Binge”, Foxtel won’t be revealing its name officially until next week.

The service will feature content from Sony, FX, WarnerBros, HBO Max, NBC Universal and the BBC.



Foxtel’s new streaming service is launching on Monday, May 25.

The service will feature exclusive HBO content following Foxtel’s multi-year agreement with WarnerMedia. It will also feature shows from Sony, FX, WarnerBros, HBO Max, NBC Universal and the BBC. It joins a bucket load of streaming services available in Australia including Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus.

While it has been widely reported the new platform will be named “Binge”, Foxtel will officially reveal its name next week.

“There has been a lot of speculation about our new streaming service and its name, and we are pleased to finally be ready for the big reveal to Australia next week,” Foxtel Group CEO Patrick Delany said in a statement.

Foxtel has been beta testing the new service over the past few weeks.

“It brings an exciting new brand to younger streaming audiences with a very different and compelling product experience, and a distinctly curated mix of the best drama and movies from the world’s best entertainment brands,” Delany said.

Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany. Credit: SMH, James Brickwood

“The launch will be another milestone in the Foxtel Group’s strategy to transform ourselves and bring our unparalleled catalogue of entertainment and sports to even more viewers in Australia. Our goal is to consolidate our position as Australia’s preeminent subscription television and streaming provider.”

Delany added that the company’s “growth engine” will come through streaming, including its sports streaming service Kayo. Its new platform will be targeted at mobile content and the “streaming generation who want to share on the big screen.”

“It is distinctly branded and aimed at part of the Australian market who either don’t want to pay for our premium product or who have decided Foxtel is not for them,” Delany added.

More details about the price, content and the name of the service will come next week.

As of March 31, Foxtel had 2.9 million subscribers, a 1% growth boosted by subscriber growth at Kayo. However, with the coronavirus shutting down or postponing several sporting events, subscriber numbers were impacted. While there were 408,000 paying subscribers on the service as of March 31, by May 2, that had dropped to over 272,000.

Foxtel has been impacted during the coronavirus pandemic, with the company making more than 200 people redundant and standing down 140 workers due to falling revenue, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

