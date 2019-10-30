Foxtel has launched a new loyalty program as it fights to keep customers from jumping ship to streaming competitors

Foxtel has launched a new loyalty program. Image: Foxtel.

Foxtel has launched a customer loyalty program that rewards its users based on how long they have been with the company, in a bid to retain its existing customer base.

Rewards include movie tickets, sporting experiences and getting access to shows in advance.

The new loyalty program is free and available on the My Foxtel app.

Called ‘Foxtel First’, the program doesn’t involve collecting points or paying an extra cost. Instead, it’s based on how long you’ve been with Foxtel.

“In 25 years there has been no loyalty program at Foxtel,” Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany told Business Insider Australia. He further emphasised how the program is designed to keep current customers onboard, regardless of how much they spend with the company.

“We value a customer that has been paying us $50 for 15 years, five years [or] ten years. The important thing is that they stay with us. Someone paying us $200 a month – we appreciate [them] as well – but Foxtel can’t survive on just those customers. We need the full range and so we think loyalty is very important.”

Delany added that it’s “cheaper and far more effective” for Foxtel to keep its current customers than to acquire new ones. And the new loyalty program will help with just that.

“We think it certainly will help keeping customers and that’s the whole point,” Delany said.

How the loyalty program works

Foxtel First is free and can be accessed through the My Foxtel app or through My Account.

It involves a range of rewards for customers based on four different tiers that correspond with how long they have been with Foxtel: Bronze (0-3 years), Silver (3-8 years), Gold (8-15 years) and Diamond (15+ years). Each level unlocks a new category of benefits, from experiences to faster service.

The Bronze tier is about experiences, with an offer of tickets for sporting events like cricket, the A-league and the Australian Grand Prix as well as movies and music. These experiences, however, will be on a first come first serve basis.

Plus, there are competitions for exclusive experiences such as meet and greets for a family with the stars of Paw Patrol at Sea World – including flights and accommodation, passes to see Alice Cooper at his Sydney concert and have a meet and greet, walking the red carpet at the 2019 AACTA Awards. Other experiences include a private dining experience at Matt Moran’s Chiswick restaurant for you and ten friend, and a behind the scenes tour of the set of “Wentworth”.

The silver tier focuses on exclusive demands, such as getting access to Foxtel Originals 24 hours in advance and getting exclusive previews of shows up to a week in advance.

The gold tier is around free set up of Foxtel multiroom – where you can watch Foxtel in many rooms with one subscription – and discounted iQ4 set up.

Diamond tier is about getting priority customer service and free iQ4 set up.

The categories are based on new Foxtel research which found newer customers valued rewards which promised tickets, experiences and Foxtel shows, while those who had been with Foxtel for longer favoured the latest technology and priority service.

Plus, there will be new offers every week with Foxtel First.

Once you join, you get a movie from the Foxtel Store as a welcome gift and you’ll be able to to see your membership tier depending on how long you’ve been with Foxtel.

The loyalty program is available for residential customers with a set top box. And if you’ve been with Foxtel Now, you will be able to get the deal if you switch over to Foxtel directly.

Those with Foxtel From Telstra, however, won’t be able to access the Foxtel First loyalty program unless they switch to Foxtel directly. Delany explained that they are not technically Foxtel customers –they are Telstra customers.

“It’s something we’re working through with Telstra because if you are getting Foxtel, you don’t quite understand that you’re not that customer,” he said at the media briefing before the event. “That said, Telstra actually has a fantastic loyalty program itself and so those customers have access to that.”

When you switch to Foxtel directly, you get to retain your tenure. In other words, if you had been with Foxtel Now for three years and head to direct Foxtel, the three year balance remains on your record.

Battling against the streaming giants

Foxtel has been working to keep its existing customers onboard for some time. It relaunched Foxtel Go in 2018 and it integrated Netflix into its platform in July.

From November 7, Foxtel is also going to launch a new set of entertainment channels.

“Some channels will go and other channels will come,” Delany said at a media briefing ahead of the launch. He did not specify which channels were on the copping block.

Plus the company will be launching two dedicated ultra HD channels – one for sport and one for movies.

Foxtel is facing stiff competition from streaming services such as Stan, as well as upcoming launches of Apple TV Plus and Disney+.

