Foxtel is closing Channel [V]

Australian Pay TV operator Foxtel is closing it music station Channel [V] after 20 years.

Mumbrella reports the youth-focused subscription channel lost 28% of its audience in the second half of 2015 and as the broadcaster looks to cut costs under pressure from online streaming services such as Netflix, as well as platforms such as Vevo and Youtube, the “VJ”-hosted channel will make way for a 24-hour music video channel.

It also struggled following a fight with Universal Music over royalty payments, which cost it the ability to screen videos by some of the world’s biggest artists, including Adele, Gotye, Kanye West, Justin Beiber and Taylor Swift.

The station will wind up on March 25, but staff will finish up this Friday and changes will begin this Saturday.

A Foxtel spokesperson said: “We are making some changes to our music channels on Foxtel. Starting from this Saturday, February 27 you will begin to see some changes to Channel [V].

“Following on from that, from March 25 we will no longer use the Channel [V] brand, which will change to [V] Hits and [V] Hits +2. [V] Hits features a line-up of music videos and countdowns, including the latest hits from Australia and around the world. There are no changes to MAX, CMC or Smooth.”

Over the past two decades, Channel [V]’s VJs have included the likes of Chloe Maxwell. Jane Gazzo, Maynard, Deni Hines, Yumi Stynes and even Molly Meldrum.

