Foxtel Has Found A Cure To Game Of Thrones Piracy

At the height of Game of Thrones‘ second season, Australians topped the charts as the nation with the highest number of people pirating the show. New figures out today show that we have slipped to third as the show’s local television audience doubles. The reason?

Foxtel found the cure to piracy: availability.

By shifting the premiere of Game Of Thrones‘ third season to two hours after the show aired rather than have viewers wait for a whole week (gasp!) Foxtel’s Showcase channel doubled its viewership.

Fairfax reports that Showcase nabbed 224,000 viewers over its two showings of the Game Of Thrones‘ premiere. That’s 104,000 viewers in the late afternoon and an extra 120,000 in the mid-evening.

Compare those figures to the premiere of the show’s second season, which netted the network only 113,000 viewers and aired four days after the show had been broadcast in the US.

Showcase now holds first and second place on the Foxtel charts as the most highly rated Pay TV show ever, and all by moving a show ahead by four lousy days.

