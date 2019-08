Robert Nason. Supplied.

Robert Nason, the chairman of Foxtel, is retiring from his executive role at Telstra.

The 60-year-old has been group executive of business support and improvement for five years.

Nason came to Telstra from Tabcorp where he was managing director, wagering. He is a former managing director of Racing Victoria.

He leaves Telstra in October.

