Ryan Seacrest Controls Fox TV's CEO

American Idol‘s had a mini-crisis this week. So, how did host Ryan Seacrest resolve it? He got Fox Broadcasting CEO Peter Liguori on the phone, and apparently the boss had nothing better to do than gab on Ryan’s morning radio show.



On the phone, Liguori addressed this week’s mishigas: the fact that the show has 13 finialists but only owns 1-866-IDOLS-01 through 1-866-IDOLS-12, both IDOLS-00 and IDOLS-13 are owned by phone-sex hotlines. Fortunately, Liguori said that AI will use “a different number” for that thirteenth contestant. Phew!

We know American Idol is Fox’s cash cow and Ryan Seacrest is shockingly well compensated for a guy who doesn’t do much particularly well, but does this automatically give him a direct line to Peter Liguori, the CEO of Fox television? And must Liguori resolve these problems? If his machine picked up, would Seacrest have dialed up Rupe?

We could understand if Seacrest called an Idol producer, but we can’t believe the head of Fox TV took the time to address this and talk about it with Seacrest on his radio show.

Here’s audio of Liguori responding to today’s Idol emergency.

