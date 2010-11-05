FOX's NFL Instant Replay Expert Is Correct Every Time

Photo: Jeramey Jannene

FOX added Mike Pereira, the NFL’s fomer vice president for officiating, to contribute to its Sunday football coverage this season. In-game broadcasters turn to Pereira to help explain the intricacies involved in coaches’ challenges.When the coach tosses the red flag, Pereira isn’t immediately called upon from his perch in FOX’s L.A. headquarters. Broadcasters turn to him only in the few cases where the ruling isn’t immediately obvious. That’s when Pereira needs to make a snap decision on what’s typically a controversial ruling.



Pereira is a perfect 28-for-28 with his calls in his first year, the New York Times reports.

That makes FOX look pretty smart for hiring the former official “maybe 40 minutes” after he declared his intentions to retire following the 2009 season. Viewers get instant explanation for indecipherable calls, rather than waiting for the league’s bland statement the following day.

It’s one of the few true differentiators between FOX and CBS and gives viewers a reason for preferring one Sunday afternoon football broadcaster over the other.

