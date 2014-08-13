Fox News Contributor Says Michelle Obama Should 'Drop A Few' Pounds

Fox News contributor Keith Ablow apparently thinks First Lady Michelle Obama is too fat to be an effective advocate of healthy eating among children.

Ablow, who is no stranger to controversy, explained his position while discussing Obama’s food advocacy on Tuesday’s “Outnumbered.”

“How well can she be eating? She needs to drop a few,” Ablow declared according to video posted by Mediaite and the left-leaning group Media Matters.

Several of the show’s co-hosts reacted in shock.

“Oh, you did not say that! Oh my goodness. Are we on the seven seconds delay?” one asked.

But Ablow doubled down on his position as the various co-hosts tried to interject.

“I mean, I’m telling you. Let’s be honest. No listen. Taking nutrition advice from whom? Who am I taking nutrition advice from? I want nutrition advice from — well, no, let’s be honest, like I mean there’s no french fries [there]? That’s all kale and carrots? I don’t buy it. Well, I’m just saying. Her husband, I want some nutrition advice from Barack,” he said.

Ablow has made a number of widely-criticised statements in the past, including reportedly suggesting in June that the World Cup was some sort of plot to distract the American public.

View Ablow’s Tuesday remarks below, via Media Matters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.