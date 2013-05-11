Fox's ESPN-Killer Will Be Great If You Love NASCAR And Ultimate Fighting

Fox SportsThe next threat to ESPN’s domination of sports television is Fox Sports 1, which will debut on August 17.



At first, it will be much more enjoyable if you really love NASCAR and Ultimate Fighting.

Starting 8:00 AM, Fox Sports 1 will air 7.5 straight hours of NASCAR programs including titles such as “NASCAR Sprint Cup Practice,” “NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race,” and “NASCAR Sprint Cup Final Practice.”

Then, starting at 3:30 PM, Fox Sports 1 will show 7.5 straight hours of UFC programming, including “UFC Ultimate Insider,” and “Fox UFC Saturday.”

While NASCAR and UFC won’t appeal to most sports fans and much of the day will be spent covering things like practice and prelims, the key here is that FS1 will be showing live sports.

And as NBC Sports Network is learning the hard way, the only way to compete with ESPN is to be a destination for live sports.

