Fox News And The Wall Street Journal Misrepresent Climate Science

A new report by the Union of Concerned Scientists, a science-based non-profit “working for a healthy environment and a safer world,” has found that Fox News Channel and The Wall Street Journal’s opinion section (both owned by News Corp.) frequently misrepresent climate science when they discuss global climate change, which isn’t often.From TreeHugger’s write up:



For Fox News, 93 per cent of references to climate change were misleading, with the most common form taken being to “broadly dismiss the scientific consensus that climate change is occurring or human-induced.”

For the Wall Street Journal, 81 per cent of letters, op-eds, columns and editorials made were misleading. Most “attempted to broadly undermine the major conclusions of climate science. Instances of attacks on individual scientists, mocking the science, and cherry-picking data were all equally common. Instance included accusations that scientists were fudging data and claims that they are motivated by financial self-interest.”

The report goes on to suggest that these groups should invest in improving their representation of climate science, and that the staff needs to differentiate between opinion and facts when it comes to climate science. These groups can disagree with actions or policies, while still accepting that climate change exist, they write. More detail on specific failings is available in the study [pdf].

