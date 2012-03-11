Foxconn's Hiring "Lifestyle" And "Safety" Managers To Make Sure Workers Don't Kill Themselves While Making Your iPhone

Foxconn suicide nets

Photo: ABC News (screenshot of a report)

March 10 (Bloomberg) — Foxconn Technology Group, targeted by labour groups for criticism over its working conditions, is seeking a safety and security officer, a lifestyle services manager and two fire chiefs for a China unit that supplies Apple Inc.Foxconn’s Integrated Digital Products Business Group advertised the positions in the southern China city of Shenzhen on human resources website cjol.com. The group is one of two Foxconn units that supply to Apple.



Apple, which contracts Foxconn to make its iPhones and iPads, in January became the first technology company to join the Fair labour Association, opening up suppliers’ factories to inspections by the Washington-based group after complaints by human rights organisations. The group found “tons of issues,” while also seeing “dramatic” improvements, FLA Chief Executive Officer Auret van Heerden said last month.

“Yes we are hiring these positions,” said Louis Woo, chairman of Foxconn’s retail division, declining to comment further. Foxconn, the world’s largest custom manufacturer of electronics, employs more than 1.2 million people in 18 countries, most of them in China. In addition to Apple, customers include Microsoft Corp., Sony Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co. and Dell Inc.

Excessive Overtime

Apple, criticised by organisations including China labour Watch for conditions at its suppliers, has said infractions occurred including excessive overtime and environmental violations. It didn’t specify which companies breached its supplier code of conduct.

Well, the pay sucks, but it’s better than farming. Click for a tour of Foxconn.

Foxconn, founded by chairman Terry Gou in 1974, last month raised the base pay for junior workers by as much as 25 per cent and said it pays wages higher than government mandates.The lifestyle manager will be responsible for conditions at the company’s dormitories, canteens and health departments, according to the advertisement. The safety and security post requires a college degree in criminal investigation or legal- related disciplines, while the fire chiefs must have at least four years of related experience.

Those positions are among more than 20 advertised on cjol.com in the past month for the Shenzhen unit, including production line managers, waste management engineers and energy conservation engineers.

