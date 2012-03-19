Foxconn Is Willing To Forgive And Forget Inaccurate Reporting

Terry Gou of Foxconn

After the This American Life radio story that described ostensibly horrible working conditions in Foxconn factories turned out to be something less than accurate, Foxconn has decided not to take legal retaliation, reports Reuters.The retracted radio episode was based on a one-man show called The Agony and Ecstasy of Steve Jobs, performed by actor Mike Daisey. Despite travel ling to China and conducting interviews for his show, Daisey owned up to fabricating and combining certain parts of his story.



“Our corporate image has been totally ruined,” said Foxconn spokesman Simon Hsing. “The point is whatever media that cited the program should not have reported it without confirming (with us).”

Hsing added that “We have no plans to take legal action… We hope nothing similar will happen again.”

