WATCH: Here's How They Build iPads At The Foxconn Factory In China

Reporter Rob Schmitz from the radio show Marketplace recently gained access to the Foxconn plant in China where Apple builds its iPads. He’s only the second reporter to do so.



(Schmitz was the reporter who revealed that Mike Daisey had made up a lot of his stories about visiting Foxconn and interviewing workers there.)

Today, Schmitz posted a short video report from the factory. It includes the first footage we’ve ever seen of workers building an iPad.

