Here's More Evidence That Microsoft Is Making Its Own Smartphone

Photo: Dell/Flickr

Foxconn has a contract to build a new smartphone for Microsoft for launch next year, according to DigiTimes.There have been rumblings about a so-called Surface phone for a few months now.



Microsoft currently licenses its Windows Phone operating system to third-parties like HTC and Nokia, but now it looks like it will create its own hardware, just like it did with the new Surface tablet.

