Another Foxconn Employee Jumps To His Death Just Hours After Chairman Gou Promises A Solution

Just hours after Foxconn chairman Terry Gou promised better welfare for his workers, another Foxconn employee jumped to his death from a dorm building.



He marks the tenth Foxconn suicide this year. One has to wonder if Foxconn employees are now falling victim to a suicide meme.

The company says it plans to increase salaries and set up mental counseling, plus has created 4,000 50-person groups in order to encourage social interaction and care.

As a short-term measure, they’re simply installing nets:

Shanghai Daily:

Gou said he has been having trouble sleeping at night because of the suicides and he dreads the sound of his own phone ringing after work hours because he’s afraid it will be news of another death.

Gou repeatedly said he felt sorry for the tragedies. “What I’m the most concerned with is to prevent the same tragedies from happening again,” he said.

Foxconn has been installing safety nets, covering 1.5 million square meters, around almost all the dormitories and factory buildings, he said.

“Although this seems like a ‘dumb’ measure, at least it could save life should anyone else fall,” said Gou.

