Foxconn Reportedly Forced Students To Work Overtime To Build Sony's Playstation 4

Foxconn pressured 1,000 engineering students in China to participate in an internship at Foxconn to make Sony’s upcoming Playstation 4,

Quartz reports.

Students from Xi’an Institute of Technology were reportedly told that if they didn’t participate in the internship program, they wouldn’t be able to graduate.

Foxconn has since performed an internal investigation, and has determined that assigning night shifts and overtime to students was in violation of the company’s policies.

“Immediate actions have been taken to bring that campus into full compliance with our code and policies,” Foxconn said in a statement to Quartz, including “reinforcing the policies of no overtime and no night shifts for student interns, even though such work is voluntary, and reminding all interns of their rights to terminate their participation in the program at any time.”

But this isn’t the first time Foxconn has been accused of some shady business practices.

Last year, Foxconn denied the allegations that it required students to work on its assembly line to make the iPhone 5, saying that they were free to leave at any time.

Business Insider has reached out to Sony and will update this post if we hear back.

