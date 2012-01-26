FOXCONN SOURCE: 4-Inch iPhone 5 Launching This Summer

Photo: benm.at

Foxconn, the Chinese manufacturer that makes Apple’s iPhones and iPads, already has several prototype models of a 4-inch iPhone 5, according to 9to5 Mac, citing a source at the company.The source says there are a few variations between each model, but none of them have the rumoured “teardrop” design we heard about last year.



Since the Foxconn employee says production is about to start, 9to5 Mac speculates Apple will return to a summer launch for the iPhone 5.

