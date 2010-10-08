Bombshell Report Will Expose Foxconn's Thousands Of Student Interns Held In Abusive Conditions

We hate our job.

Leaks from a yet-to-be-released report promise the biggest scandal yet for Taiwanese electronics maker Foxconn, according to Global Times.The iPhone-makers made headlines last summer after a spate of suicides by Chinese workers.



The coming report, by undercover workers, details illegal activities including abuse of interns, oppressive training and harsh punishments, safety hazards, and corrupt pay practices.

Say it a few times: My iPhone was made in a sweatshop, my iPhone was made in a sweatshop, my iPhone was made in a sweatshop.

Global Times:

According to the report, 38.1 per cent of all workers at Foxconn have experienced having their privacy invaded by management personnel or the safeguards; 54.6 per cent are indignant towards its management and 16.4 per cent have been subject to some kind of corporal violence by the same.

The company’s strict monitoring makes it resemble a prison, the report said. Even in the same plant, employees from different departments are forbidden to communicate with one another, and mobile phones, as well as any metal object are not allowed into the facility.

What’s really sad here is that many of the interns are students — part of the teeming mass of college-educated and unemployed Chinese living in slums of major cities.

