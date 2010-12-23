New Photos And Video About Working Conditions At Foxconn (Enjoy Your iPad!)

French site La Vie has produced some new photos and a video about working conditions at Foxconn, the massive company in China that assembles your favourite gadgets.



There’s nothing truly horrifying about them. In fact, they’ll probably remind you of your first job–or the jobs held by tens of millions of Americans who are supposed to have it so good (long hours, mind-numbing work, mean bosses, tiny apartments, crappy pay, and generally depressing conditions). And apparently things have improved since all those suicides and lousy press last year. (Some workers can sit down now!)

But, still, it’s a nice reminder of some of the folks you should be grateful to as you fire up your new iPad.

Via French journalist Jordan Pouille, here’s a teaser video. We imagine the nice-looking girl who answered a couple of the reporter’s questions as she walked to work will now be fired or beaten. (No free lunch).



And here are a couple of photos.

Home (Note the bars on the windows. Harder to jump).

Photo: Jordan Pouille

The commute (right)

Photo: Jordan Pouille

Welcome to work

Photo: Jordan Pouille

Jordan Pouille has a full gallery here >

And here are some photos of INSIDE a Foxconn factory >

See Also: What It’s Like To Work At Foxconn, Where Your iPads And iPhones Are Made

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.