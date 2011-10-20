Foxconn Lands Contract To Produce Tons Of Next-Gen Kindle Fires In 2012

Photo: Business Insider

Foxconn Electronics has received an order from Amazon to produce “next generation” Kindle Fire tablets, DigiTimes reports.The shipments will begin in the “first half of 2012,” which is pretty soon considering the first Kindle Fire hasn’t even launched yet.



The Kindle Fire goes on sale November 15 for $199, and is produced by Quanta Computer.

Combined with its iPhone 4S and iPad 2 shipments, Foxconn could see 15-20% revenue growth in Q4, DigiTimes’ sources point out.

While we’ve heard rumours that Amazon would produce a larger Kindle Fire, we don’t yet know anything about the next generation model.

