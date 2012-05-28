Apple's Chinese Manufacturing Partner Has Started Producing The New TV [REPORT]

Photo: Federico Ciccarese, Ciccarese Design

Apple’s long-awaited television set may finally be in the works.Foxconn, Apple’s Chinese manufacturing partner, is in the very early stages of producing the new TV, according to a report from China Business News via WantChinaTimes.



The publication reports hearing from its sources that Foxconn has received orders for an Apple TV and is currently in the “trial production stage.”

China Business News did not provide any further details about the television or when it might be released.

Earlier this month, Foxconn denied that it was building a television for Apple after one local publication had reported that its CEO had confirmed the project.

However, the news that Foxconn may finally be working on the television matches up with the timeline laid out by noted Apple analyst Gene Munster, who recently predicted that the company would announce the television this December and begin shipping it in early 2013.

