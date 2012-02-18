Inspectors Have Already Found A Bunch Of Problems At Foxconn

An injured man from a Foxconn factory on a stretcher.

Photo: AP

After the first few days of inspections at Foxconn by the Fair labour Association, the group’s CEO tells Bloomberg it has found several issues with the facility.In the Bloomberg interview, FLA’s CEO Auret van Heerden said:



“We’re finding tons of issues…I believe we’re going to see some very significant announcements in the near future.”

But van Heerden wouldn’t get more specific than that.

Apple ordered the inspections by the FLA earlier this week following a series of reports in The New York Times and on NPR about the poor working conditions at the company’s suppliers in China.

