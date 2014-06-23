Apple Manufacturer Foxconn Reportedly Hiring 100,000 People To Start Pumping Out The IPhone 6

Foxconn, the Asian company that handles the bulk of Apple’s manufacturing, is going on a gigantic hiring spree for the iPhone 6, according to Taiwanese Economic Daily.

Foxconn will supposedly add 100,000 new employees, according to 9to5Mac and Fortune which both picked up on the original report. Foxconn often increases hiring ahead of a new iPhone, but this is said to be a record.

The iPhone 6 is expected to go into production next month, and could be out in September. Apple will reportedly release two models. One will have a 4.7-inch screen, the other will have a 5.5-inch screen. The iPhone currently has a 4-inch screen.

Analysts expect Apple’s iPhone 6 sales to gigantic. For years, Android phones have had bigger screens than the iPhone. Now that Apple is ready to match Android screen sizes, consumer demand is expected to be off the charts.

