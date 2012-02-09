Foxconn Got Hacked!

Terry Gou, the head of Foxconn

A hacker group called SwaggSec has released a dump of internal info from Foxconn, reports 9to5Mac.Some of the information is pretty sensitive and includes a collection of email logins and passwords as well as corporate logins for specialised procurement sites.



SwaggSec’s release even includes passwords belonging to Terry Gou, Foxconn CEO.

Hackers were able to access this data via a security vulnerability in an unpatched version of Internet Explorer that an employee was using at the company.

The hack seems to be an activist reciprocation in light of all the news about unreasonable working conditions in Foxconn factories.

Read the full message from SwaggSec over at 9to5Mac >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.