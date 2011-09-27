Big Fire At A Foxconn Plant, But It Says There Will Be No Impact On Operations

There was another fire at a Foxconn plant today, but there were no casualties or impact on operations, Reuters reports.



Foxconn manufactures all sorts of electronics, but it is best known for making iPhones and iPads.

Arnold Kim of MacRumors tweeted out a photo of the fire, which looks pretty serious. The fire was caused by electrical cables on a roof, per Reuters.

Photo: Weibo.com

