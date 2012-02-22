Foxconn Allegedly Hid Its Underage Workers Before Getting Inspected By The Fair labour Association

Apple manufacturing partner Foxconn allegedly had prior knowledge of an upcoming inspection by the Fair labour Association and transferred its underage workers out of sight, reports Apple Insider.



Debby Sze Wan Chan, a project officer at Students & Scholars Against Corporate Misbehavior, said she had heard from Foxconn employees that the factory was “ready for inspection.”

“All underage workers between 16-17 years old were not assigned any overtime work and some of them were even sent to other departments,” Chan said.

Apple allows children as young as 16 to work under its supplier code of conduct, but only if they are legally able to work and only with certain limitations in place on hours and types of work.

If true, the allegations are pretty damning.

Chan also provided the following breakdown on Foxconn employee pay:

“In Zhengzhou, the basic salary of new workers is CNY 1350 ($214),” Chan said. “And there is a deduction of CNY 150 ($24) for the dorm. If a worker eats inside the factory, there is another CNY 200-300 ($32-48) to pay. It is far from the living wage standard. Without overtime premiums, a worker can hardly support his/herself.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.