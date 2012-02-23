A Tour Of The Foxconn Factory Where Teenagers Are Making Your iPhone For $1.78 An Hour

Photo: ABC News

Apple and its manufacturing partner Foxconn opened their doors to ABC News so the world could get an inside look at the factory where iPhones and iPads are made.We’ve watched the report taken some screen shots and given you a condensed version of the report to flip through.



It’s somewhat disconcerting to realise the intricate gadgets we use are made by human hands. If you’ve ever tried to open up an iPhone, an iPad, or a laptop, it’s hard to imagine putting it back together by hand. Yet, that’s what’s happening every day, thousands and thousands of times at the Foxconn factory.

